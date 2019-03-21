Man rushed to hospital after being found with stab wound in Jamestown
A man has been rushed to hospital after being located with a stab wound in Jamestown.
In a tweet, Toronto police said paramedics responded to the Collingdale Road and John Garland Boulevard area at around 10:30 a.m. after receiving a report that a man had collapsed outside of a home. Reports from the scene suggest the victim knocked on the door of a home in the area for help.
When police and paramedics arrived, they discovered that the victim had been stabbed.
He has been rushed to a trauma centre via emergency run with serious injuries.
There was no immediate word on a possible suspect or suspects.
Some local roads in the area have been blocked off by police tape while an investigation is conducted.
More to come…