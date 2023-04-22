Man killed in targeted Brampton shooting identified by police

Peel police have identified the man killed in what they believe was a targeted shooting in Brampton last Thursday.

Officers were called to the area of Rutherford Road and Bramsteele Road, west of Highway 410, for a shooting.

They arrived to locate a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

On Saturday, police identified the victim as 36-year-old Aomar Abdolah from Milton.

“Police believe this was a targeted incident and that no evidence suggests any public safety threat,” the news release read.

Investigators also released a photo of a vehicle seen leaving the area shortly after the incident. It is described as a white four-door newer model Scion with black rims.

Police did not release any suspect description.

They are asking anyone with information to contact investigators at 905-453-2121 ext. 3205 or Peel Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or peelcrimestoppers.ca.