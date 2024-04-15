TORONTO
Toronto

Man killed in shooting in Toronto’s Weston area identified

Mohamud Abdi Duale, 32, of Toronto, is the city’s 21st murder victim of the year. Mohamud Abdi Duale, 32, of Toronto, is the city’s 21st murder victim of the year.
Share

Toronto police have identified a man who was fatally shot in the city’s Weston neighbourhood late Sunday afternoon.

The shooting happened near Lawrence Avenue West and Ralph Street, just east of Weston Road.

Officers were called to the scene shortly before 5 p.m. following reports of several gunshots heard in that area.

There, police found a male who had been shot.

The suspect(s) fled the scene.

Despite life-saving measures being attempted, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

He has now been identified as 32-year-old Toronto resident Mohamud Abdi Duale.

Duale is the city’s 21st murder victim of the year.

Police said that they do not have any suspect information at this point.

They also said that they're unclear on how the suspect(s) fled the area, nor do they know what led to this fatal shooting.

Anyone with information, including anyone who witnesses the shooting or anyone who may have been driving in the area at the time and has dashcam footage, is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

'Rust' armourer gets 18 months in prison for fatal shooting by Alec Baldwin on set

A movie weapons supervisor was sentenced to 18 months in prison in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer by Alec Baldwin on the set of the Western film "Rust," during a hearing Monday in which tearful family members and friends gave testimonials that included calls for justice and a punishment that would instill greater accountability for safety on film sets.

Donald Trump hush money trial, explained

All of Donald Trump's trials and the characters involved make for a complicated legal mess, particularly when the four criminal cases are added to Trump's civil liability for defamation and sexual misconduct and for business fraud. Here's what to know to get up to speed on this first criminal trial, starting April 15, 2024.

Here's what to expect in the 2024 federal budget

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will be presenting the 2024 federal budget on Tuesday, revealing how the federal Liberal government intends to balance the nearly $40 billion in pre-announced new spending with her vow to remain fiscally prudent.

Prince Harry in legal setback about security protection in U.K.

Prince Harry's fight for police protection in the U.K. received another setback on Monday, when a judge rejected his request to appeal an earlier ruling upholding a government panel's decision to limit his access to publicly funded security after giving up his status as a working member of the royal family.

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Montreal

Ottawa

Northern Ontario

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Barrie

Winnipeg

Atlantic

N.L.

Edmonton

Calgary

Regina

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News