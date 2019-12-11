Man killed in North York shooting
Published Wednesday, December 11, 2019 9:19PM EST
Police tape is shown in a file photo. (Darryl Dyck / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
TORONTO -- A man in his 20s is dead after a shooting in North York Wednesday night.
Police said the incident happened near Finch Avenue East and Leslie Street at approximately 8:08 p.m. on Toronto Community Housing Corporation (TCHC) property.
Two suspects were seen fleeing the scene on foot, according to police.
