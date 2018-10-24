

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A male victim has been pronounced dead at the scene of a head-on collision involving an ambulance in Brampton on Wednesday night.

The crash happened near Queen Street West and McMurchy Avenue at around 8:30 p.m.

Investigators said an ambulance and another vehicle were involved in the crash.

“The ambulance was actually waiting at the intersection on Queen Street West at a stop, waiting to make a left-hand turn when a vehicle did strike them and push them back a fair bit,” Const. Danny Marttini said. “They were not en route to a call, they were just in transit, stopped, waiting at the light and that’s from our initial investigation.”

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle involved was pronounced dead at the scene, officers said.

According to police, two paramedics suffered minor injuries in the crash.

Roads have been blocked off in the area as an investigation is conducted.