Man jumps into Lake Ontario, hides in pipe to evade arrest in Burlington: police

A man jumped into Lake Ontario and concealed himself within a pipe Wednesday morning in an effort to escape from officers but was shortly apprehended, Halton Regional Police said.

Officers were called to Spencer Smith Park at around 9:30 a.m. for a 35-year-old man who allegedly breached court conditions and was seen in possession of a stolen vehicle.

The man was later removed from the water and taken into custody before being taken to the hospital for hypothermia.

Police did not say if the man had been charged.