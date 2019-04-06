

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





A man was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after an assault in North York late Friday night.

It happened at around 11:15 p.m. at a plaza on Wedgewood Drive, which is near Yonge Street and Cummer Avenue.

Police say that the victim was riding his bicycle in the area when an unidentified suspect struck him with an object, causing him to fall off the bike.

The suspect then fled the scene on foot, according to police.

The victim was reportedly located with obvious signs of trauma, though the exact nature of his injuries are not clear.

Police say that they are investigating the incident as an attempted murder.

No suspect description was provided, though police say that he was wearing dark-coloured clothing.