Man in hospital after overnight shooting in east end

A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries following a shooting overnight in the city's east end.

It happened shortly before 12:30 a.m. in the area of Victoria Park and St. Clair Avenue.

Toronto Paramedic Services said they transported an adult male to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries following a shooting call.

There was no immediate word about suspects.

Toronto police are asking anyone with information to reach out to investigators.