Man in critical condition following two-alarm North York high-rise fire
A man has been rushed to the hospital in critical condition after being pulled from a two-alarm highrise fire in North York Tuesday evening.
Firefighters responded to 5949 Yonge Street, north of Finch Avenue, at 7 p.m.
“As always when our crews arrive, their first priority is always search-and-rescue,” Toronto Fire Services Chief Matthew Pegg told reporters.
“Unfortunately, in the course of those search and rescue operations, they located one occupant inside the suite, very quickly brought them outside, and immediately transferred the occupant to the care of awaiting Toronto paramedics.”
Pegg says the fire has now been extinguished, adding it was contained to the suite of origin. The cause of the fire has yet to be established, but Pegg said it is currently being investigated in collaboration with Toronto police and the Ontario Office of the Fire Marshal.
Residents can now head back into the building except for the floor directly involved in the fire.
