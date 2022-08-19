Man in critical condition after getting stabbed in Toronto

Canada's interim import ban on handguns takes effect today

As of today, individuals and businesses are no longer able to import restricted handguns into Canada, with limited exceptions. The move announced earlier this month is aimed at expediting a key pillar of the federal effort to cap the number of handguns in the country.

Vatican shelves sexual assault probe into Cardinal Marc Ouellet

There is not enough evidence to open a formal church investigation into sexual assault allegations against a prominent Quebec cardinal, Pope Francis declared Thursday. Cardinal Marc Ouellet, an adviser to the Pope, has been accused of sexual misconduct in a class-action lawsuit filed earlier this week in Quebec Superior Court.

  • Councillor Cassidy not seeking re-election

    Two-term city councillor and former deputy mayor Maureen Cassidy will not seek re-election this fall. Just hours before the deadline for candidates to register at city hall, Coun. Cassidy confirms her decision to step aside.

  • Activist 'in hiding' fearing for her safety

    Popular Twitch user and local transgender activist Clara Sorrenti, says she is currently in hiding fearing for her safety. Sorrenti says she has received threats after going public with an incident involving London police. She posted the experience on YouTube Thursday night.

  • Two people, one horse injured following Elgin County crash

    OPP in Elgin County are on scene of a crash involving an electric bike and a pickup truck hauling a livestock trailer. According to police, two people and one horse were injured in the crash that happened just after 7 a.m. at a Lyons Line, Malahide Township address.

