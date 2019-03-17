

Joshua Freeman, CTV Toronto





A 21-year-old man is in critical condition in hospital after being struck by a vehicle that fled the scene in an industrial area in Brampton early Sunday.

The man was struck by a southbound vehicle on West Drive, between Clark Boulevard and Orenda Road, just after 4:30 a.m., Peel police said.

He was rushed to a Toronto trauma centre with life-threatening injuries, where he remains.

Police said they are looking for a compact beige vehicle with possible front bumper damage, believed to be a Toyota or a Honda.

Police said they are canvassing the area for surveillance footage and are asking anyone with dash-cam video or other information to come forward.

“We are appealing to anyone with any information to contact our major collision bureau,” Const. Sarah Patten told CP24.

She said the pedestrian is believed to have been on the roadway when he was struck and urged all pedestrians to use caution when crossing the road, especially when it is dark.

West Drive has been closed between Clark Boulevard and Orenda Road as the Major Collision Bureau investigates the incident.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Peel police.