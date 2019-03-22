

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





A 32-year-old man gunned down while pumping gas at a station in Toronto’s Lytton Park neighbourhood earlier this month has died in hospital.

Toronto police are investigating the death as the city’s 16th homicide of 2019.

The victim, Nashwan Yonan, had just pulled up at a Petro Canada location on Avenue Road, near Glencairn Avenue, after midnight on March 8 when he was ambushed by a masked suspect.

The gunman opened fire on Yonan, shattering his vehicle’s front windows and leaving numerous holes in the driver’s side door.

Nashwan was shot multiple times. He was rushed to hospital in critical condition but police confirmed Friday that he has since died of his injuries in hospital.

Police said at least 14 shots were fired and while it’s believed the victim returned gunfire, it’s not known if the suspect was hit.

A handgun was later removed by forensic investigators from the front seat of the Jeep.

Investigators believe the gunman parked his dark-coloured SUV nearby before walking up to Nashwan, but it was not in view of surveillance cameras installed at the gas station. The vehicle left a tire print behind during the getaway, which investigators were later seen making a cast of.

The suspect was last seen wearing dark clothing, gloves and a mask.

Anyone with information about the shooting is being asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.