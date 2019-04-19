Man found hiding in bushes after suspected impaired driving crash: police
A vehicle that slammed into a bank on Kingston Road near Victoria Park Avenue is shown.
Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto
Published Friday, April 19, 2019 6:37AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, April 19, 2019 7:26AM EDT
A suspected impaired driver was found hiding in some bushes after slamming his vehicle into the front of a bank in the city's Upper Beaches neighbourhood early Friday morning.
Reports from the scene indicate that the vehicle was headed northbound on a side street near Kingston Road west of Victoria Park Avenue at around 2:30 when it went through a stop sign and struck the front of a building containing a RBC branch.
The driver of the vehicle initially fled the scene, however police say that he was located hiding in some bushes nearby a short time later.
No injuries were reported as a result of the crash.