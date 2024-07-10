Man fell from subway platform after being assaulted by stranger: police

Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly assaulted a stranger on a subway platform in midtown Toronto earlier this week.

Toronto police said the incident happened at about 3 p.m. on Tuesday at Davisville Subway Station.

According to police, a male suspect disembarked a subway car and followed another rider onto the platform. The suspect then allegedly assaulted the other rider, who fell off the platform and hit their head. They said the suspect then re-boarded the subway car and fled the area.

Investigators say the suspect and victim, a 50-year-old man, were not known to one another.

The victim was taken to hospital and treated for a non-life-threatening head injury.

On Wednesday, police released images of the suspect. He is described as a 20-to-30-year-old man with short black hair and last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants, and white Nike shoes. The suspect also carried a black backpack and a scooter at the time of the incident. they said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.