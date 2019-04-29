

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A 22-year-old man is facing more than 100 charges in connection with a string of break-ins and thefts in Markham.

Police began an investigation on April 6 after someone reported a break-and-enter at a home on Walkerville Road, near Cornell Park and Bur Oak avenues.

According to investigators, the description of the suspect was similar to that of a suspect wanted in connection with other crimes in the area.

Police attended the same neighbourhood on April 24 after two community mailboxes were pried open and mail stolen.

Investigators believe the same suspect was responsible for both the break-in and mail theft.

Around 2:30 p.m. that same day, officers executed a search warrant at a residence on Cornell Park Avenue and arrested a suspect.

Markham-resident Ivan Man Kit Ma, also known as Kelvin Ma, has been charged with numerous offences, including breaking and entering, theft of vehicle, fraud, mischief, theft of mail, possession of property obtained by crime, theft under $5,000 and use of a stolen credit card.

Ma is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.