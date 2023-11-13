Man dies of injuries after being struck by dump truck at busy midtown Toronto intersection

A man has died after being struck by a dump truck in midtown Toronto.

Toronto police responded to Dufferin Street and Eglinton Avenue West just after 10:30 a.m. on Monday after receiving reports of the collision.

“There was a dump truck that was making a left turn from westbound Eglinton to turn south onto Dufferin and during that transition, a pedestrian was impacted and sustained serious injuries,” Inspector Jeff Bassingthwaite told reporters at the scene.

Paramedics said Monday morning that they transported a man believed to be in his 40s to a local trauma centre with potentially life-threatening injuries.

“The pedestrian was transported to a trauma centre, where unfortunately they have succumbed to their injuries,” Bassingthwaite said.

Police said the driver of the truck remained on scene following the collision.

It is not yet clear whether any charges might be laid, police said.

“We are actively seeking anybody that has video in the vicinity -- security and video dashcam video -- if they can please provide that to Traffic Services investigators, they can be reached at 416-808-1900,” Bassingthwaite said.

The intersection remains closed as the collision reconstruction unit and the commercial vehicle safety inspectors gather evidence at the scene. Drivers are being advised to consider alternative routes.

