Man dies in hospital after shooting in Oshawa: police
Published Tuesday, January 4, 2022 7:28AM EST
Police are seen on Madison Avenue in Oshawa after a fatal shooting on Jan. 3, 2022. (CP24)
A man is dead after he was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds on a residential street in Oshawa late on Sunday night.
Durham Regional Police say they were called to Madison Avenue, near Gibbons Street and Adelaide Avenue West, around 10 p.m. Sunday for a shooting.
They arrived to find a man without vital signs suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
He was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Homicide detectives and a canine team were seen searching the area around a white Toyota Corolla sedan parked at the crime scene.
No suspect information was provided.