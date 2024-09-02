Man dies in hospital after being shot in North York last week

A 21-year-old man has died after being shot several days ago in North York.

The shooting occurred on Aug. 27 near Sheppard Avenue West and Weston Road.

Toronto police said they were called to that area shortly after midnight for a shooting.

At the scene, officers found a male inside a business who had been shot.

Life-saving measures were performed and he was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

The victim was pronounced dead in hospital on Monday.

He has been identified by police as 21-year-old Arslan Ahmad of Brampton.

Ahmad is the city’s 58th murder victim of the year.

Toronto police are asking witnesses or anyone who was in the area at the time that may have information to contact them at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.