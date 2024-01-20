TORONTO
Toronto

    • Man dies in hospital after 2-car collision in Markham

    The aftermath of a fatal collision in Markham on Jan. 20, 2024 can be seen above. (CP24) The aftermath of a fatal collision in Markham on Jan. 20, 2024 can be seen above. (CP24)
    A man is dead after a collision in Markham on Saturday morning.

    York Regional Police said two vehicles collided at around 10:30 a.m. on Yonge Street, just south of Highway 407.

    One of the drivers was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition. He has since died in hospital, police said.

    The other driver remains in hospital with serious injuries.

    Police said the investigation into the cause of the collision remains ongoing. Roads in the area are in the process of being reopened.

