Man dies after stabbing near Toronto GO station
Published Saturday, September 12, 2020 4:03PM EDT Last Updated Saturday, September 12, 2020 4:04PM EDT
A logo at the Toronto Police Services headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
TORONTO -- Toronto police say that a man is dead after a stabbing just outside of North York on Saturday afternoon.
Police said the incident happened at 2:33 p.m. in the area of Church Street and King George Road.
Police also confirmed that another man, in the same area, also died after he was hit by a Metrolinx train near Weston station.
The UP Express service is suspended due to the incident, and a GO shuttle bus will replace the train.
Police did not confirm if the two deaths were related.
Police are continuing to investigate.