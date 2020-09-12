TORONTO -- Toronto police say that a man is dead after a stabbing just outside of North York on Saturday afternoon.

Police said the incident happened at 2:33 p.m. in the area of Church Street and King George Road.

Police also confirmed that another man, in the same area, also died after he was hit by a Metrolinx train near Weston station.

The UP Express service is suspended due to the incident, and a GO shuttle bus will replace the train.

Police did not confirm if the two deaths were related.

Police are continuing to investigate.