TORONTO -- A man has died from his injuries after a stabbing in Hamilton earlier this week, marking the city’s latest homicide.

On Dec. 13, at around 6 a.m., police responded to reports of stabbing in the area of East 27th and Concession streets.

Police located a 42-year-old man suffering from serious injuries. He was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition.

The suspects were last seen travelling southbound from the scene in a blue or dark coloured SUV-style vehicle described as a blue Kia.

On Thursday, police said the victim succumbed to his injuries.

The victim has been identified as Michael White, 42, of Hamilton.

White is the city’s 17th homicide victim of the year.

“Michael has been a life-long resident of Hamilton. He is deeply missed by his family and friends. His family are requesting privacy at this time as they grieve the loss of their son, father and grandfather,” police said in a news release.

Investigators have since located and seized a Kia vehicle believed to have been involved in the homicide.

The suspects are described as a man between 20 and 30 years old with a medium complexion and another male with medium to dark complexion.

Police said the homicide investigation is ongoing and detectives are continuing to review video and conduct interviews.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact them at 905-546-2288 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously.