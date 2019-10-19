

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





A male is dead after he was shot outside a central Hamilton bar early on Saturday morning, local police say.

Investigators say that at 1:35 a.m. they were called to Boulevard Billiards bar at 303 York Boulevard, west of Queen Street North, for reports of a male who was shot.

They arrived to find the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy is scheduled for today. The victim’s age and identity have not yet been released.

“Police have tentatively identified the victim and are awaiting confirmation upon the post mortem being completed,” investigators said Saturday.

Police say that witnesses have advised them the victim was engaged in an argument with two male suspects before he was shot.

The first suspect is described as a black male with no facial hair wearing a dark toque, a dark hoodie and a dark puffy jacket.

The second suspect is described as a black male wearing a dark hoodie, dark pants and a dark jacket.

“The motive for the murder is unknown and the weapon has not been recovered,” police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 905-546-4921.

This is Hamilton's tenth homicide of 2019.