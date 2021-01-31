Advertisement
Man dies after shooting in North York
Published Sunday, January 31, 2021 10:09PM EST
A man has died after being shot multiple times in North York.
Toronto police were called to the area of Jane Street and Falstaff Avenue Sunday evening for a shooting.
When officers arrived, they located a man inside a vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
He was pronounced dead on the scene, police said. The homicide unit has taken over the investigation.
There is no suspect information at this time.
