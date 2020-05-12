Man dies after Malvern motorcycle collision
Published Tuesday, May 12, 2020 10:37PM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, May 12, 2020 11:58PM EDT
Police investigate a fatal collision in the area of Tapscott Road and Melford Drive Tuesday May 12, 2020.
TORONTO -- One person has died following a motorcycle collision in Malvern.
It happened in the area of Tapscott Road and Melford Drive Tuesday night, Toronto police said.
Toronto Paramedic Services said they rushed the man to hospital with life-threatening injuries. However he succumbed to his injuries in hospital.
No other vehicles are believed to have been involved, police said.
Officers are investigating the fatal collision.