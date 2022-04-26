Man dies after being struck by industrial forklift at Hamilton, Ont. worksite

A 36-year-old man has died after being struck by an industrial forklift at a worksite in Hamilton, Ont. late Tuesday morning.

The incident took place at a plant on Arvin Avenue around 10:30 a.m.

According to police, the man was transported to a local hospital by paramedics in critical condition, but he died of his injured shortly after.

The Ministry of Labour is investigating the incident with the assistance of Hamilton police’s criminal investigation branch and collision reconstruction unit.

“Due to Ministry of Transportation guidelines, this will be deemed a motor vehicle collision and is the city’s tenth traffic fatality of the year and the ninth involving a pedestrian,” police said in a news release issued Tuesday evening.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.