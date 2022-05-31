Man dies after being found with gunshot wounds in Brampton park

A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds in a Brampton park on Monday night.

Police say that they were initially called to the Bramalea Road and Bovaird Drive area at around 10:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting but were unable to locate a victim.

About 45 minutes later police received another call about a vehicle driving erratically in a residential area near Heart Lake and Copperfield Roads, which is about five kilometres away.

Police say that officers responded and soon determined that the vehicle had driven into a nearby park.

They say that they found a deceased male outside the vehicle with apparent gunshot wounds but are not yet sure whether that individual was the driver of the vehicle.

Police do say that investigators now believe the deceased is connected in some way to the earlier call for a reported shooting.

No arrests have been made in connection with the homicide so far and no information has been released about potential suspects.

Police say that they do not believe there is any threat to public safety.