TORONTO -- A male victim has been pronounced dead following a police-involved shooting in Brampton.

It happened on Sawston Circle Monday evening, in the area of Edenbrook Hill Drive and Bovaird Drive.

Peel Regional Police said they received a call about a domestic incident at around 5:22 p.m. and arrived at the scene at around 5:31 p.m.

“While in residence there was an encounter with one of the occupants,” Constable Bancroft Wright told CP24 at the scene.

Peel Regional Paramedic Services said they found a male victim with life-threatening injuries. He was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has been called in to probe the incident. The SIU are called in whenever police are involved in a death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

Peel police said that the investigation remains active and that there is a heavy police presence at the scene.

People are being advised to avoid the area.