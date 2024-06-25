Man critically injured in stabbing outside Jane Subway Station

A man has been critically injured in a stabbing outside Jane Subway Station, say paramedics.

Toronto police said the incident happened late Tuesday afternoon near the bus bays.

Police said that that they were called to the TTC station near Jane and Bloor streets shortly before 6 p.m. following reports of an altercation that resulted in a male being stabbed.

Paramedics told CTV News Toronto that said that they transported an adult male to the hospital in life-threatening condition. They did not provide any further details about the nature of his injuries, nor his age.

Police said that an unknown number of suspects fled the area westbound on Bloor Street.

Subway trains are currently bypassing Jane Station due to the incident.