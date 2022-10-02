Man critically injured in early morning stabbing in Toronto's west end

A man was rushed to hospital early this morning following a stabbing in Toronto’s west end.

The incident happened around 2:15 a.m. in York, near Dufferin Street and Rogers Road.

At the scene, officers reportedly found a man in front of a building with stab wounds.

Toronto paramedics said they transported an adult male to a local trauma centre. The victim was initially listed in serious, but stable, condition, they said. His injuries have since been upgraded to life-threatening.

Police do not have any details available about suspect(s) at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Roads were temporarily closed in the immediate area, but have since reopened.

Anyone with further information should contact Toronto police at 418-808-1300, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.