Man critically hurt in shooting at Yonge-Dundas Square: police
Published Sunday, December 12, 2021 11:27AM EST
Yonge-Dundas Square is seen here in this file photo. (CTV News Toronto)
Toronto police say a man is in critical condition in hospital after he was shot in the chest early on Sunday morning at Yonge-Dundas Square.
Police tell CP24 they were called to the area at 2:01 a.m. for reports of a shooting.
They arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.
He was rushed to a hospital trauma centre where he remains in critical condition.
No suspect information was made available.