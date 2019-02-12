

CTV News Toronto





The northbound lanes on Highway 400 have reopened in Vaughan after a serious multi-vehicle crash left a man critically hurt early Tuesday morning.

Ontario Provincial Police said the crash happened in the northbound lanes of the highway, near Teston Road, at around 4 a.m.

Reports from the scene suggest a vehicle was stopped or stalled in one of the lanes and was struck by two other vehicles, including a large truck.

“We don’t know why the vehicle was stopped or disabled or broken down here on the left shoulder,” OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said. “It’s been pushed up some distance and been hit by at least two other vehicles.”

Schmidt said he believes an SUV collided with the Jeep first before a northbound service truck made contact, leaving the Jeep heavily damaged and positioned sideways on the road.

Vaughan Fire said firefighters needed to extricate one person from a vehicle. The victim was rushed to hospital with critical injuries.

The drivers of the other two vehicles were not seriously injured.

All northbound lanes of Highway 400 were closed at Teston Road for several hours to accommodate an investigation.

They reopened shortly before 10:30 a.m.