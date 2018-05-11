Man charged with attempted murder after stabbing in Willowdale
Birhan Imam, 23, is shown in a Toronto police handout image. (TPS)
Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto
Published Friday, May 11, 2018 4:16PM EDT
A Toronto man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with a stabbing in Willowdale earlier this week.
Police were called to a shopping complex in the Empress Walk area around 7 p.m. on May 8, over reports of a stabbing. When they arrived, they found a 22-year-old man who had been stabbed repeatedly.
The victim was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police said a man was taken into custody later that evening in connection with the incident.
A suspect, who police identify as 23-year-old Birhan Imam, has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, and carrying a concealed weapon.
He is scheduled to appear in court on May 24.
Police are asking witnesses who have not yet spoken to police to contact them at 416-808-3200. They are also urging witnesses who saw a fight prior to the incident around Princess Park and Doris Avenue to contact police.