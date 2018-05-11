

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A Toronto man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with a stabbing in Willowdale earlier this week.

Police were called to a shopping complex in the Empress Walk area around 7 p.m. on May 8, over reports of a stabbing. When they arrived, they found a 22-year-old man who had been stabbed repeatedly.

The victim was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said a man was taken into custody later that evening in connection with the incident.

A suspect, who police identify as 23-year-old Birhan Imam, has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, and carrying a concealed weapon.

He is scheduled to appear in court on May 24.

Police are asking witnesses who have not yet spoken to police to contact them at 416-808-3200. They are also urging witnesses who saw a fight prior to the incident around Princess Park and Doris Avenue to contact police.