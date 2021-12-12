TORONTO -- A 30-year-old man has been charged in connection with a crash in Scarborough Saturday that left a pedestrian dead.

Toronto police said a 69-year-old man was crossing Midland Avenue, near Broadbent Avenue, when he was struck by the driver of a 2019 blue Chevy Cruz travelling north.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the driver fled the scene on foot but was shortly located by officers.

On Sunday, police announced that Lindsay resident Kevin Palmer was charged with dangerous operation of a conveyance causing death, operation of a conveyance causing death while impaired to any degree, leaving the accident scene/fatality, and novice driver – B.A.C. above zero.

Palmer appeared in court Sunday morning.

Police are asking anyone with information about the collision to contact them at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).