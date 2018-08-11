

Chris Fox and Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





A 66-year-old man has been charged in the fatal stabbing of a 24-year-old man in Mississauga on Friday night.

Police were initially called to the Hillcrest Avenue and Hurontario Street area at around 8 p.m. on Aug. 10 after receiving a report about an altercation between three individuals.

According to Const. Danny Marttini, the victim was stabbed during the course of that altercation and was transported to a local hospital. She said that he then succumbed to his injuries overnight.

At the request of his family, his identity has not been released, police said.

Police said on Friday night that one person had been taken into custody.

“There are some potential suspects that are of interest already,” Marttini said on Saturday morning. “We believe that we know potentially who those individuals could be as they were investigated yesterday evening, however because we are in the process of a full investigation we are asking anyone who has any information in regards to the incident to contact us immediately.”

Marttini said that investigators were canvassing the area for evidence and surveillance camera footage.

“We don’t want to close any door until we know for sure everything that has taken place,” she said.

In a news release Saturday afternoon, police announced that they have now laid a murder charge in connection with the young man’s death.

Wladyslaw Habas, of no fixed address, has been charged with second degree murder.

He made a brief court appearance Saturday and was remanded into custody until his next appearance on Monday morning.

“Investigators are satisfied that there are no outstanding suspects,” police said in their release.

An autopsy is set to be performed within the next few days to determine the victim’s exact cause of death, police said.