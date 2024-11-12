Man charged in connection with two sexual assaults in downtown Toronto

TORONTO
    A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
    A 23-year-old man has been charged in connection with two sexual assaults in downtown Toronto last week.

    The first incident occurred in the area of Bay and Adelaide streets on the afternoon of Nov. 6.

    Police said a woman was walking in the area when an unknown male approached her from behind and allegedly sexually assaulted her.

    The man subsequently fled the area.

    Investigators allege the same man is responsible for another sexual assault at Spadina Station the next day.

    A female victim was standing on the subway platform when the suspect approached her and allegedly sexually assaulted her.

    Police said the suspect then boarded the train to flee the scene.

    Earlier this week, the suspect, identified as Javonte Williams, turned himself into police and was charged with two counts of sexual assault.

    Police continue to ask anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.

