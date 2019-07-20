

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A 22-year-old man has been charged in connection with the illegal sale of cannabis in the city’s Fort York neighbourhood.

Officers were called to 66 Fort York Boulevard after receiving a complaint regarding the selling of narcotics.

Police said that officers observed a man selling cannabis and took him into custody. At the time of his arrest, police said the man was found in possession of marijuana, money, a debit machine and a radio.

A suspect, identified by police as Yehia Youssef, was arrested and charged with the unlawful sale and unlawful distribution of cannabis.

The arrest comes days after Toronto police and bylaw officers conducted enforcement raids at four weed shops in the city operating under the “CAFE” brand.

The retailers, located on St. Clair Avenue West, Bloor Street, Fort York Boulevard and Harbord Street, were all openly operating despite not having a licence.

City officials confirmed the storefronts have been shut down before and more than 70 charges have been laid against the owners and operators since last November.

Earlier this week, police tried to physically block access to the stores using large concrete barriers. By Thursday afternoon the barriers outside the CAFE store on Harbord had been removed and the owners were back in business.

Officials have since re-installed the concrete blocks, but as of Saturday morning the business appeared to be operating outside.

Video footage from the scene shows foldable chairs and tables set up outside the store. The concrete barrier remained intact, but phrases such as “for the people” and “#Revolution” can be seen scrawled across the blocks.

None of the charges have been tested in court.