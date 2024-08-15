TORONTO
Toronto

    • Man charged for allegedly throwing eggs at cars from Highway 403 overpass

    Boxes of eggs allegedly used in a mischief incident are seen on an overpass in Mississauga. (X/OPP_HSD) Boxes of eggs allegedly used in a mischief incident are seen on an overpass in Mississauga. (X/OPP_HSD)
    Share

    A man has been charged after allegedly tossing eggs at passing cars on Highway 403 in Mississauga.

    In a post on social media, Ontario Provincial Police say a driver and his friends threw the eggs from an overpass on Burnhamthorpe Road.

    Police shared photos of the boxes of eggs they seized as well as a picture showing splattered eggs on the highway with a message that said, “Here is an EGGcellent idea of what NOT to do.”

    The driver, a 22-year-old man from Milton, was charged with mischief, police said.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News