Man charged after young person sexually assaulted, assaulted with a weapon: Toronto police

A 57-year-old man has been arrested and charged after allegedly sexually assaulting then assaulting a young person with a weapon in downtown Toronto.

The incident happened on Aug. 11 near Front and Bay streets.

Toronto police said they were called to that area at 7:50 p.m. after receiving reports of a sexual assault.

According to Toronto Police Service (TPS), a man approached a victim and sexually assaulted them.

He then allegedly assaulted the victim with weapon and damaged their belongings, before attempting to flee the area.

Police located and arrested the suspect a short time later.

Joel David Arseneau, 57, of no fixed address, has been arrested and charged with sexual assault on a person under 16 years of age, assault with a weapon, assault, and mischief/damage to property not exceeding $5,000.

He was scheduled to appear in bail court on Aug. 12.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.