Man charged after series of dumpster fires intentionally set in Burlington, Ont.: police

A 42-year-old man is facing several charges following a series of dumpster fires in Burlington.

Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) said that on Friday at 11:30 a.m. they responded to a number of fires that were allegedly intentionally set at commercial business properties near Guelph Line and Fairview Street.

Police said they located a suspect a short distance away following a brief search.

Burlington Fire also attended the scene and quickly extinguished the fires, which caused minor damage to property.

No injuries were reported.

Matthew Grant, of no fixed address, is facing three counts of arson, two counts each of mischief under $5,000 and obstructing a peace officer, and one count each of uttering threats to cause death, failure to comply with a probation order, possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), and a failure to leave a premises when directed.

He was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact HRPS’s 3 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777, ext. 2316, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.