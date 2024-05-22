TORONTO
Toronto

    • Man charged after series of dumpster fires intentionally set in Burlington, Ont.: police

    Halton police
    Share

    A 42-year-old man is facing several charges following a series of dumpster fires in Burlington.

    Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) said that on Friday at 11:30 a.m. they responded to a number of fires that were allegedly intentionally set at commercial business properties near Guelph Line and Fairview Street.

    Police said they located a suspect a short distance away following a brief search.

    Burlington Fire also attended the scene and quickly extinguished the fires, which caused minor damage to property.

    No injuries were reported.

    Matthew Grant, of no fixed address, is facing three counts of arson, two counts each of mischief under $5,000 and obstructing a peace officer, and one count each of uttering threats to cause death, failure to comply with a probation order, possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), and a failure to leave a premises when directed.

    He was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact HRPS’s 3 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777, ext. 2316, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Biden steals debate issue from Trump campaign, makes it his own

    Donald Trump had spent weeks needling U.S. President Joe Biden for his refusal to commit to a debate. But Washington political columnist Eric Ham describes how in one fell swoop, Biden ingeniously stole the issue from the Trump campaign and made it his own.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News