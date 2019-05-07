

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A 62-year-old man has been charged in connection with an assault at a Danforth coffee shop that left an elderly man seriously injured.

The incident occurred around 5 p.m. on Sunday in the area of Danforth and Gough avenues.

Police said that the suspect punched the 78-year-old victim, causing him to fall and hit his head. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Early on Monday, investigators said that the victim had sustained severe facial bruising.

Prior to the incident, witnesses told police that the suspect was seen yelling and swearing at the victim, who was exiting the coffee shop at the time.

On Monday afternoon, police released surveillance images of a suspect wanted in connection with the incident.

A suspect was taken into custody on Tuesday, police said.

Toronto resident Barry Dennison has been charged with one count of aggravated assault. He is scheduled to appear in court on June 17.