TORONTO -- Police allege a 28-year-old man caught breaking into a home in Milton, Ont. on Tuesday was released from Maplehurst Correctional Complex only a few hours earlier.

Halton Regional Police say that on Dec. 8, just before 5:30 p.m., they were called to Wilson Drive and Willow Avenue, off of Steeles Avenue East for a report of a break and enter.

Officers say a suspect entered a home in the area through a front door and was confronted by the homeowner.

“The suspect fled on foot and was arrested by HRPS officers a short distance away,” police said Thursday.

An investigation revealed the suspect had been released from Maplehurst a few hours earlier.

The home was approximately a 2.7 kilometre walk from the jail.

A suspect police identified as Olusegun Onidare, of no fixed address, was charged with one count of break and enter with intent and taken back into custody.

He remains in custody pending a bail hearing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Det. Darren Joyce at 905-825-4747, ext. 2476.