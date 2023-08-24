Man broke into a temple, stole money from donation boxes: Peel police

Peel police are searching for a man who allegedly broke into a place of worship in Mississauga and stole money from the donation boxes.

In a news release issued Thursday, police said the incident took place between 3 and 4 a.m. on June 12 in a temple located on Drew Road in the Malton area.

Police said the suspect took off after he allegedly stole the money, adding there was no damage to the temple.

“Investigators are confident that the suspect’s motives were to steal the contents of the donation boxes and that this was not a hate-motivated crime,” police officials wrote in a news release.

Police describe the suspect as a male with a dark complexion and an average build. At the time of the incident, he was seen wearing a black hoody with the hood up, a white surgical face mask, black pants, and grey and white Nike running shoes.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call investigators at 905-453-2121, ext. 1233, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.