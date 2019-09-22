Man barricades himself inside Markham home after woman stabbed
Police are shown at the scene of a stabbing investigation in Markham. A suspect was arrested after barricading himself inside a home for several hours. (CP24.com/Michael Nguyen)
Bryann Aguilar, CTV News Toronto
Published Sunday, September 22, 2019 10:34PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, September 23, 2019 6:24AM EDT
A suspect in the stabbing of a woman in Markham has been taken into custody after barricading himself inside a home and refusing to surrender for several hours.
Police were first called to the house on Briarwood Road in the area of Warden and 16th avenues just before 9:30 p.m. on Sunday for reports of a stabbing.
Police say that a female victim was located with life-threatening injuries at the scene and rushed to hospital.
The suspect, meanwhile, barricaded himself inside the home and refused to surrender.
He was eventually arrested sometime after midnight.
The relationship between the suspect and victim is not immediately clear.
Police say that charges are pending in the case.