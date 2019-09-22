

Bryann Aguilar, CTV News Toronto





A suspect in the stabbing of a woman in Markham has been taken into custody after barricading himself inside a home and refusing to surrender for several hours.

Police were first called to the house on Briarwood Road in the area of Warden and 16th avenues just before 9:30 p.m. on Sunday for reports of a stabbing.

Police say that a female victim was located with life-threatening injuries at the scene and rushed to hospital.

The suspect, meanwhile, barricaded himself inside the home and refused to surrender.

He was eventually arrested sometime after midnight.

The relationship between the suspect and victim is not immediately clear.

Police say that charges are pending in the case.