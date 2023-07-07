Man attacked with hammer near Donlands Station

A man was transported to hospital on Thursday night after reportedly being attacked with a hammer near Donlands Station.

First responders say they attended the call for the attack just before 11 p.m. When paramedics arrived on site, they found the patient in front of the station entrance.

Police clarified Friday morning that the attack did not take place on TTC property, and instead happened near the intersection of Strathmore Boulevard and Greenwood Avenue. Police added that the victim made his way to the station to seek help.

The victim, a man in his 30s, was transported to a trauma centre with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

A suspect description has not yet been released.

More to come.