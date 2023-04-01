Man arrested after allegedly chasing people with sharp object, yelling racial slurs at Kennedy Station

A 24-year-old Toronto man who police say chased people through Kennedy Station with a sharp object and shouted racial slurs has been arrested.

Officers were called to the Scarborough subway station at 10 a.m. Friday morning for a report of a threatening, Toronto police said.

It’s alleged that the suspect was inside the station at the time and armed with a sharp object.

Police said he began chasing people and yelling racial slurs at those he was chasing.

The suspect fled the scene prior to the arrival of officers, police said.

Investigators previously said they were investigating the incident as hate-motivated and released a surveillance image of the suspect to identify him.

In a news release issued Saturday morning, police identified Gary Bosse, 24, of Toronto as the suspect and charged him with one count each of uttering threats, weapons dangerous, assault with a weapon, and four counts of fail to comply probation.

Bosse is set to appear in a Toronto courtroom on Saturday.

Police are asking anyone with information related to the incident to contact them at 416-808-4100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.