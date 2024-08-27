Man arrested after allegedly assaulting two people with baseball bat in dispute over loud music

A 19-year-old man is facing charges after he allegedly assaulted two individuals with a baseball bat when they demanded he turned down his music.

It happened in a Tim Hortons parking lot on Highway 8 near Winona Road in Stoney Creek on Aug. 24.

Police say that a group was socializing near their parked vehicles when a local resident became upset with the noise from the gathering and asked them to turn down their music.

One of the men responded with obscenities and the resident and two family members subsequently confronted the group, police say.

It is alleged that the suspect then assaulted two of those people –both adult males - with a baseball bat.

One of the victims sustained serious head and facial injuries in the attack while the other sustained minor injuries.

A suspect, identified as Stoney Creek resident Zachary Thomas Pereira, was subsequently arrested and is charged with aggravated assault, uttering threats to cause death and two counts of assault with a weapon.

Police say that they are continuing to investigate the incident and are urging anyone with information to come forward.