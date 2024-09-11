TORONTO
    Man and woman arrested after renting Toronto property, allegedly refusing to pay

    Robert Babos, 24, of Toronto and Adrienn Kompusz, 23, of Mississauga are both facing fraud related charges. (Toronto Police Service) Robert Babos, 24, of Toronto and Adrienn Kompusz, 23, of Mississauga are both facing fraud related charges. (Toronto Police Service)
    Police have arrested a man and woman after an alleged rental scam in Toronto.

    Police said the incidents happened between Sept. 1, 2021 and March 28, 2022 after a man and woman rented a property in the Maidstone Street and Rustic Road area.

    The man and woman allegedly paid first and last months rent and refused to pay additional rent payments, police said in a news release on Wednesday.

    The homeowners, police added, sought to gain assistance from the Ontario Landlord and Tenant Board. But it is alleged that the man and woman allegedly provided fraudulent information to the board, which prolonged the eviction process.

    Two suspects were arrested on Monday.

    Robert Babos, 24, of Toronto and Adrienn Kompusz, 23, of Mississauga are both facing fraud related charges.

    Images of the suspects have been released as investigators believe there may be more victims.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477.

