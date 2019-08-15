

Sean Davidson, CTV News Toronto





A man and woman are wanted by police after allegedly breaking into a hotel room downtown and stealing debit and credit cards.

Toronto police say on July 10 officers responded to a call for a robbery at a hotel in the Wellington Street and Blue Jay Way area downtown.

Police allege personal items, including debit and credit cards, were stolen by the woman and man.

Surveillance camera footage obtained by police show the man and woman allegedly using the stolen credit cards.

Anyone who can help police identify the suspects are being asked to call 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1800-222-8477.