    • Man allegedly sexually assaults youth at GO station in Burlington

    A Halton Regional Police officer is in view. (Halton Regional Police Service/Facebook) A Halton Regional Police officer is in view. (Halton Regional Police Service/Facebook)
    A 67-year-old man allegedly sexually assaulted a youth waiting at the Appleby GO Station in Burlington on Thursday.

    Halton Regional Police Service said it happened at around 9:30 p.m. in the station's waiting area.

    According to police, a female youth was sitting there when she was approached by the accused. Officers said the man allegedly "put his hands on her multiple times."

    The girl managed to get away from the suspect and called police.

    Later Thursday, police found and arrested the suspect at the Burlington GO Station on Fairview Street.

    Officers charged Donald Rogers with sexual assault. The charge has not been tested in court.

    Police are asking anyone with information to call the Child Abuse and Sexual Assault Unit at 905-825-4777, ext. 8970 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

