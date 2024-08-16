TORONTO
    • Man accused of sexually assaulting person at Vaughan spa while posing to be massage therapist

    Rochel Yakobov, 57, of Vaughan. (York Regional Police) Rochel Yakobov, 57, of Vaughan. (York Regional Police)
    A 57-year-old man has been charged after allegedly sexually assaulting a person while posing to be a registered massage therapist in Vaughan.

    York Regional Police said an individual came forward on July 5 to report that their masseur had sexually assaulted them.

    The victim informed police that they went to Y Beauty and Spa on Centre Street and were touched by the massage therapist "for a sexual purpose."

    Police launched an investigation and discovered that the accused has been working at the establishment, which also operates under the name Tovli Health Centre, for the last several years and practicing with a registered massage therapist licence that allegedly was not his.

    On Friday, police said they arrested Rochel Yakobov and charged him with sexual assault and identity fraud.

    Police also released his photo and the business’s name as investigators believe there could be additional victims, urging them to come forward.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7441 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.1800222tips.com.

